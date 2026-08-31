Logitech MX Anywhere 3S gets 15% Amazon discount to $76
Technology
Looking for a solid wireless mouse? The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S just got a 15% price cut on Amazon.
The Graphite version is down to $76 (from $90), while Rose and Pale Grey are at $80.
It's a limited-time deal, but there's no listed exact expiration date, so if you've been eyeing an upgrade, now's probably the moment.
Precision 8,000 DPI and multi-device Bluetooth
This compact mouse packs an 8,000 DPI sensor for super-precise tracking, even on glass desks.
You get customizable controls through Logi Options+, silent clicks to keep things chill in quiet spaces, and both Ratchet and Hyper-Fast scroll modes for easy navigation.
Plus, it connects to up to three devices via Bluetooth and works with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux (pretty handy if you switch between gadgets).