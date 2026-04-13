London Met to use AI against online child sexual abuse

Met invests £10m in interview spaces

AI could also spare officers from having to view distressing content so often, Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes says.

It "could significantly reduce the amount of time officers and staff are exposed to the most distressing material" and "human judgment, strong oversight and victim care remain at the heart of every investigation."

The Met is investing £10 million in new interview spaces for child victims too.

Still, not everyone's convinced: some worry about privacy issues with AI like facial recognition.

London's victims' commissioner is calling for better all-around support for young victims alongside these upgrades.