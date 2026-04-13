London Met to use AI against online child sexual abuse
London's Metropolitan Police is looking to use AI tools to spot and sort online child sexual abuse material faster, hoping this tech will help protect victims more quickly.
Over the past year, it investigated more than 5,400 child sexual abuse offenses and helped safeguard more than 1,300 children.
Met invests £10m in interview spaces
AI could also spare officers from having to view distressing content so often, Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes says.
It "could significantly reduce the amount of time officers and staff are exposed to the most distressing material" and "human judgment, strong oversight and victim care remain at the heart of every investigation."
The Met is investing £10 million in new interview spaces for child victims too.
Still, not everyone's convinced: some worry about privacy issues with AI like facial recognition.
London's victims' commissioner is calling for better all-around support for young victims alongside these upgrades.