Long-term study finds 3,000 steps nearly halve Alzheimer's markers
Turns out you don't need to run marathons for your brain; just walking 3,000 steps daily could help slow Alzheimer's-related brain changes.
In a long-term study of nearly 300 older adults with early signs of the disease, those who walked regularly saw almost a 50% drop in these signs of dementia.
Even small amounts of movement can really add up when it comes to protecting your brain.
Study finds walking slows tau buildup
The researchers found that regular walking helps slow down harmful tau protein buildup in the brain, a key factor in Alzheimer's.
While the study group was small and didn't cover every lifestyle factor, the researchers say aiming for 3,000 steps is realistic and worth it.
The researchers put it this way: even a modest amount of daily activity can have a big impact on brain health.