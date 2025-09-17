Next Article
Looking Glass's new display shows 3D visuals without glasses
Looking Glass Factory just dropped its "Hololuminescent" display—a super slim screen that lets you see 3D visuals without any glasses.
Designed for public and commercial spaces, these displays come in 16-inch ($2,000), 27-inch ($4,000), and massive 86-inch ($20,000) sizes.
Pricing and availability
The two smaller models launch by the end of 2025, with the giant version arriving February 2026.
All connect via HDMI or USB and support both HD and 4K video.
Turning regular videos into eye-catching HLD content is simple—just use standard editing software to convert your clips for exhibitions or interactive ads.