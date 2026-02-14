'Losing a friend': Internet mourns death of GPT-4o, GPT-4.1

After OpenAI announced the shutdown earlier in 2026, users took to Twitter and Reddit with #Keep4o to vent their frustration. Some called it "losing one of the most important people in my life," while others said they would cancel their subscriptions in protest.

GPT-4o was tied to lawsuits, but it also had fans

This isn't the first time there's been drama around these models—after GPT-5 launched, OpenAI had actually brought GPT-4o back for a bit due to backlash.

While many loved it, GPT-4o has also been tied to wrongful-death and suicide-related lawsuits.

For now, business users can keep using Custom GPTs via API while OpenAI phases out older models, but for most regular users, it's goodbye for good.