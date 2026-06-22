Lost City hydrothermal field hosts life fueled by Earth's mantle

Lost city threatened by nearby mining

The Lost City's giant structures (like the more than 60-meter Poseidon) produce hydrogen and methane, creating a home for snails, crustaceans, and microbes, even without oxygen or magma.

But mining rights granted nearby in 2018 have scientists worried about its fragile ecosystem.

Researchers are pushing for World Heritage status to protect its biodiversity and keep unlocking secrets about how life might have started on Earth.