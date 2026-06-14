Louis Rossmann says Samsung denied 990 Pro 4TB warranty claim

Rossmann finds SSD at 40-60 MBps

Not convinced, Rossmann used advanced tools and found the SSD's write speeds were way below what Samsung advertised: just 40 to 60 MBps instead of 7,450 MBps.

He shared these results with Samsung and warned he might take legal action.

Samsung then offered him a $330 refund because of a chip shortage, but Rossmann refused since replacement units appeared to be readily available through retailers such as Amazon and he believes the refund should match the current market price.

He says he just wants companies to honor warranties and treat customers fairly.