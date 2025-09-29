Low-dose radiation therapy may relieve knee osteoarthritis pain
A new 2025 study from Seoul National University found that low-dose radiation therapy helped people with mild-to-moderate knee osteoarthritis feel less pain and move better.
Out of 114 participants, those who got the higher dose (3 Gray) over six sessions saw the most improvement—about 70% reported real relief after four months, compared to just 42% in the placebo group.
No serious side effects showed up.
A potential game-changer in osteoarthritis treatment
For anyone dealing with stubborn knee pain, this could be a big deal—it's a drug-free option that might even put off surgery.
The radiation dose is much lower than what's used in cancer treatment and is aimed directly at the joint to avoid harming other tissues.
Researchers are following up for a year and planning bigger studies to see how it stacks up against standard treatments.