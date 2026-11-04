Low vitamin C during pregnancy associated with fussier 6-month-old infants
A new study suggests that mothers who don't get enough vitamin C during pregnancy may have fussier babies at six months.
Researchers found these early emotional signs could hint at future mental health challenges and emphasized that taking vitamin C supplements during pregnancy can really help support a baby's brain development.
Pregnancy vitamin C supplements outperformed diet
The study, which followed more than 300 pregnant women, found that stress can make it harder for mothers to get enough nutrients, impacting their baby's emotional growth.
Interestingly, supplements worked better than just getting vitamin C from food alone.
As lead author Elizabeth Wood put it, "A strong body of research shows that the intrauterine environment shapes cardiometabolic health. We're now learning how it also influences brain development and infant behavioral health."