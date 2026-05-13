Lowe's India and Barclays highlight AI at Nasscom Mumbai Summit

Lowe's MyLow doubles conversions, Barclays automates

Lowe's rolled out MyLow Companion, an AI assistant for 300,000 store associates across 1,750 locations. It gives quick answers about products, store inventory, nearby store availability, and helps with customer questions.

Online shoppers using the tool converted at twice the rate and store staff got better helpfulness scores.

At Barclays, AI handles tasks like summarizing calls and powering their FX bot, which cuts foreign exchange quote times by 75%. The bank is also using AI to boost fraud detection and speed up compliance checks.