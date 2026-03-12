LPG booking scam: Fake websites prompt advance payments
Scammers are cashing in on LPG shortage fears by posting fake "Immediate Gas Cylinder Delivery" ads on social media, WhatsApp, and SMS.
These links lead to lookalike websites where people are prompted to make advance online payments (payment method not specified), and many do not receive the cylinders as scammers disappear with the money.
The scammers just disappear with the money.
Black market prices for cylinders have shot up to ₹2,000
After the government extended the LPG booking gap from 21 to 25 days, panic bookings jumped by up to about 20% in parts of Bengal, including Kolkata.
Scammers are also stealing OTPs and bank info, while black market prices for cylinders have shot up to ₹2,000 in Delhi.
To avoid getting duped: only book through official apps or agencies, don't share your financial details with strangers, and if you've been scammed, call helpline 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in for help.