LPG booking scam: Fake websites prompt advance payments

Black market prices for cylinders have shot up to ₹2,000

After the government extended the LPG booking gap from 21 to 25 days, panic bookings jumped by up to about 20% in parts of Bengal, including Kolkata.

Scammers are also stealing OTPs and bank info, while black market prices for cylinders have shot up to ₹2,000 in Delhi.

To avoid getting duped: only book through official apps or agencies, don't share your financial details with strangers, and if you've been scammed, call helpline 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in for help.