LPG crisis boosts IndianOil app to No. 1 on Play Store
Technology
The IndianOil ONE app just shot to No. 1 on Google Play, overtaking ChatGPT, as LPG supply issues disrupt daily life in several cities.
With a 4.4 rating, it's become the go-to for booking and tracking gas cylinder deliveries, showing how practical apps can suddenly become essential when services get rocky.
App's utility during crisis fuels downloads
IndianOil ONE isn't just about booking cylinders: You can track past orders, find distributors nearby, and manage service requests all in one place.
There's even a rewards program to keep tabs on your points.
As supply delays drag on, downloads have spiked, proving that when things get tough, people turn to apps that actually help them out day-to-day.