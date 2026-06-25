LSE report finds climate lawsuits against data centers rising rapidly
A new report from the London School of Economics (LSE) shows climate lawsuits against data centers are rising fast.
Since 2015, about 3,600 climate-related lawsuits have been filed overall, with a growing number challenging how these facilities use energy and water, and how they contribute to air pollution.
Countries like Chile, Ireland, the US and the UK are seeing more legal action as people push tech companies to clean up their act.
Google pauses Cerrillos, Irish energy spotlight
In Chile, a major lawsuit forced Google to pause its Cerrillos data center because of concerns about draining local water supplies.
Ireland is also in the spotlight: data centers there use more than 20% of the nation's electricity and rely heavily on fossil fuels.
Legal action is helping drive transparency and encouraging companies to switch to renewable energy.
California mandates renewables, UK legal pressure
In the US states like California now require data centers to use renewable power and recycle water.
Lawsuits in places like Pennsylvania and Georgia are targeting fossil fuel infrastructure.
Over in the UK legal interventions have pushed projects toward greener operations, showing that holding companies accountable can actually spark real environmental progress.