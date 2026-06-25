LSE report finds climate lawsuits against data centers rising rapidly Technology Jun 25, 2026

A new report from the London School of Economics (LSE) shows climate lawsuits against data centers are rising fast.

Since 2015, about 3,600 climate-related lawsuits have been filed overall, with a growing number challenging how these facilities use energy and water, and how they contribute to air pollution.

Countries like Chile, Ireland, the US and the UK are seeing more legal action as people push tech companies to clean up their act.