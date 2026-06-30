L&T Technology Services launches Ainfonix 4.0 for process industries
Technology
L&T Technology Services just rolled out Ainfonix 4.0, an AI-powered platform designed to make sense of messy engineering documents in process industries.
Instead of digging through scattered drawings and specifications, users can now get structured, easily accessible data linked directly to assets, making operations and maintenance way smoother.
Ainfonix shows up to 85% accuracy
Ainfonix 4.0 is already showing up to 85% accuracy in pulling technical information from documents and can cut review times by nearly half.
It combines AI with human checks for better quality and traceability.
As LTTS CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha puts it, reliable engineering data is set to become a real game-changer as more industries go digital.