L&T Tech's AI platform turns lung scans into 3-D models

L&T Technology Services just launched a new AI-driven platform that turns regular CT scans into interactive 3-D models of the lungs. This helps doctors get a clearer, more detailed look at airways, blood vessels, and even tiny lesions, making lung checks way more precise.

The platform helps in planning procedures like bronchoscopy and biopsies With these 3-D models, doctors can plan procedures like bronchoscopy and biopsies much faster and with less risk.

Amit Chadha, the company's CEO, shared that teaming up with NVIDIA's AI tech is all about bringing precision care and better results to patients.

It uses NVIDIA's AI tools for lung mapping The platform uses NVIDIA's AI tools to automatically map out key parts of the lungs with optimized, high-speed AI inference.

Plus, it offers smooth 3-D visuals so health care teams can explore complex structures easily during diagnosis or planning.