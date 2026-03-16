L&T Tech's AI platform turns lung scans into 3-D models
L&T Technology Services just launched a new AI-driven platform that turns regular CT scans into interactive 3-D models of the lungs.
This helps doctors get a clearer, more detailed look at airways, blood vessels, and even tiny lesions, making lung checks way more precise.
The platform helps in planning procedures like bronchoscopy and biopsies
With these 3-D models, doctors can plan procedures like bronchoscopy and biopsies much faster and with less risk.
Amit Chadha, the company's CEO, shared that teaming up with NVIDIA's AI tech is all about bringing precision care and better results to patients.
It uses NVIDIA's AI tools for lung mapping
The platform uses NVIDIA's AI tools to automatically map out key parts of the lungs with optimized, high-speed AI inference.
Plus, it offers smooth 3-D visuals so health care teams can explore complex structures easily during diagnosis or planning.
The tech could lead to earlier detection and better outcomes
This launch comes at a time when conditions like lung cancer and COPD are on the rise globally.
The hope is that this tech will help move from traditional scan reading to smarter, simulation-based planning, potentially leading to earlier detection and better outcomes.