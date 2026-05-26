Luna unveils Luna Band AI wearable for packed schedules
Luna just dropped the Luna Band, a smart wearable that uses AI to turn your real-time health data into custom daily plans.
Designed for people with packed schedules, think athletes or busy professionals, it gives you instant wrist alerts like "rest," "avoid caffeine," or "focus on deep work," instead of overwhelming dashboards.
The LifeOS platform checks everything from sleep and nutrition to stress and activity, so your recommendations actually fit your day.
Peak Score voice logging July shipping
The Luna Band tracks your long-term progress with a "Peak Score" and shows how habits (like caffeine) affect things like sleep.
You can log routines using voice commands for even more tailored advice.
After debuting at CES 2026, Luna's first invite-only batch is expected to begin shipping by the end of July 2026, so keep an eye out if you want in early!