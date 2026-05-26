Luna unveils Luna Band AI wearable for packed schedules Technology May 26, 2026

Luna just dropped the Luna Band, a smart wearable that uses AI to turn your real-time health data into custom daily plans.

Designed for people with packed schedules, think athletes or busy professionals, it gives you instant wrist alerts like "rest," "avoid caffeine," or "focus on deep work," instead of overwhelming dashboards.

The LifeOS platform checks everything from sleep and nutrition to stress and activity, so your recommendations actually fit your day.