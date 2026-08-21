Lunar eclipse next week: When, where, how to see it

Stargazers on Earth's night side will see our planet's umbra (the darkest, innermost part of its shadow) slowly encroaching onto the Moon's surface starting at 10:33pm EDT on August 27 (02:33 GMT on August 28).

The massive shadow will continue to move across the crater-scarred landscape until it reaches maximum eclipse at 12:12am EDT on August 28 (04:12 GMT).

At this point, you may notice a reddish-orange hue on the Moon as sunlight refracted through Earth's atmosphere hits its surface.