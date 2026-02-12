Lunar New Year: Alibaba, Baidu, ByteDance boost AI models

China tech giants double down on AI

Alibaba is boosting its Tongyi Qianwen AI for smoother e-commerce and cloud experiences.

Baidu is leveling up Ernie Bot to better compete with ChatGPT in Chinese content creation.

ByteDance (the TikTok folks) is launching a conversational AI across its platforms, using user engagement bonuses to grow fast.

These moves aren't just about cool features—they're part of a bigger push by China's tech leaders to invest heavily in AI chips and infrastructure, aiming to shape the country's digital future and keep their edge globally.