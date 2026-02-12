Lunar New Year: Alibaba, Baidu, ByteDance boost AI models
Just in time for Lunar New Year, Alibaba, Baidu, and ByteDance are rolling out upgraded AI models to catch the wave of online activity.
They're also sweetening the deal with cash rewards and vouchers—so expect some fun promos if you're using their apps or shopping online.
China tech giants double down on AI
Alibaba is boosting its Tongyi Qianwen AI for smoother e-commerce and cloud experiences.
Baidu is leveling up Ernie Bot to better compete with ChatGPT in Chinese content creation.
ByteDance (the TikTok folks) is launching a conversational AI across its platforms, using user engagement bonuses to grow fast.
These moves aren't just about cool features—they're part of a bigger push by China's tech leaders to invest heavily in AI chips and infrastructure, aiming to shape the country's digital future and keep their edge globally.