Lyrid meteor shower to illuminate Indian skies April 21-22
Heads up, stargazers! The Lyrid Meteor Shower is lighting up Indian skies on the night of April 21-22, 2026.
Known for its bright, speedy shooting stars from the Lyra constellation, this is a great chance to catch some cosmic action.
For the best view, pick a dark spot away from city lights and let your eyes adjust.
New Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru viewing times
Peak viewing is in the early morning hours. In New Delhi (and nearby Gurugram or Noida), look up between 2:30am and 5am.
Mumbai folks should try Navi Mumbai to escape city glare, while Bengaluru's sweet spot is also 2am to 5am Nandi Hills is a solid choice.
Chennai Hyderabad Kolkata Pune viewing tips
If you're in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, or Pune, aim for similar early hours and head somewhere less urban for clearer skies.
Bring a lawn chair or sleeping bag so you can relax and enjoy those bright meteor trails in comfort!