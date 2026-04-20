Lyrid meteor shower to illuminate Indian skies April 21-22 Technology Apr 20, 2026

Heads up, stargazers! The Lyrid Meteor Shower is lighting up Indian skies on the night of April 21-22, 2026.

Known for its bright, speedy shooting stars from the Lyra constellation, this is a great chance to catch some cosmic action.

For the best view, pick a dark spot away from city lights and let your eyes adjust.