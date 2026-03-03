Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, Max chips

Apple has launched its latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, now powered by the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The upgrade is heavily focused on artificial intelligence (AI) performance, higher memory bandwidth, and faster storage. The new machines promise up to four times the AI performance of their immediate predecessors and up to eight times the AI performance of M1-based MacBook Pros.

Chips A look at the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips The new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are built on Apple's Fusion Architecture, which integrates two dies into a single system on a chip. Both variants feature a redesigned CPU, with the M5 Pro having a base 15-core CPU and the M5 Max having a base 18-core CPU, aimed at demanding multithreaded workflows. The GPU architecture has been updated with a Neural Accelerator integrated into each core, for faster large language model prompt processing and AI image generation on-device.

Performance boost These laptops can handle high-end tasks with ease Apple claims the new chips offer up to 50% better graphics performance than M4 Pro and M4 Max models. This will help the professionals working with 3D rendering, motion graphics, and high-end video effects preview their work in real time. The M5 Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory with a bandwidth of 307GB/s, while the M5 Max scales up to an impressive 128GB of unified memory and a whopping bandwidth of 614GB/s.

Upgrade They promise faster storage and longer battery life The new MacBook Pro models also come with upgraded storage. The M5 Pro model starts at 1TB while the M5 Max model starts at a massive 2TB. Apple says the new SSD delivers up to twice the read and write performance of its predecessor, reaching speeds of up to 14.5GB/s. Plus, these laptops offer an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Tech specs Other notable features of the new MacBook Pros The MacBook Pros come with three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI support for up to 8K resolution, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3. The Liquid Retina XDR screen offers up to 1,600-nits of peak HDR brightness and 1,000-nits for SDR content. Wireless connectivity is handled by Apple's new N1 chip supporting Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for improved reliability and speed.