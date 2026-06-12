MacBook Ultra could become Apple's first touchscreen laptop
What's the story
Apple's long-rumored touchscreen MacBook may finally be in the works. A recent leak from popular Chinese tipster Instant Digital has claimed that the device is "100% confirmed." The post doesn't provide any specific details about the laptop, but it does lend credence to earlier reports of Apple planning to introduce touch capabilities into its Mac range for the very first time.
Design evolution
Apple may finally break its no-touchscreen MacBook rule
Apple has never released a MacBook with a touchscreen, sticking to its belief that a keyboard, trackpad, and iPad are better suited for touch-based tasks. However, industry reports over the years have hinted at a possible change in this strategy. The upcoming touchscreen MacBook is likely to come with an OLED display and contextual touch controls for added options and shortcuts.
Feature speculation
New MacBook could feature Dynamic Island-style cutout
The new MacBook is also rumored to sport a Dynamic Island-style cutout, similar to Apple's iPhones. While details are scarce, the laptop is said to come with a refreshed design that distinguishes it from existing models. It is also expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation M6 chip, making it one of the most powerful Macs ever released.
Pricing strategy
Price of new MacBook could go up by 20%
The upgrades on the new MacBook could come with a price hike, possibly by as much as 20% over current MacBook Pro models. This speculation is based on Apple's history of premium pricing for its most advanced products. However, it's worth noting that these are all rumors and Apple has not officially confirmed any details about this potential touchscreen MacBook or its features.
Software clues
macOS update hints at touchscreen transition
The latest macOS 27 Golden Gate update from Apple has added touch-related interface elements, such as pull-to-refresh gestures in Safari, Mail, and News apps. These features currently work with Sidecar-connected iPads but some believe they could be a precursor to future touchscreen Macs. This theory further strengthens the possibility of an impending launch of Apple's first-ever touchscreen MacBook.