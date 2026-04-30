MacEwan University and University of Alberta link infrasound to stress
Ever felt creeped out in an old building? Turns out, it might not be ghosts, just science.
A new study from MacEwan University in Canada and the University of Alberta found that low-frequency vibrations called infrasound (which you can't hear) can actually make people feel stressed, irritable, and even sad.
When researchers played music for students and added hidden infrasound, those exposed to it reported feeling noticeably more on edge.
Infrasound may explain 'haunted' feelings
Infrasound is produced by things like old pipes and ventilation systems (common in older buildings) and can travel right through walls.
The study suggests our brains may be wired to react to these sounds as a warning sign, kind of like animals sensing danger.
So, that "haunted" feeling could just be your body responding to invisible vibrations, not something supernatural.
These findings could even influence how future buildings are designed to keep spaces feeling comfortable (and a little less spooky).