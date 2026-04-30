MacEwan University and University of Alberta link infrasound to stress

Infrasound may explain 'haunted' feelings

Infrasound is produced by things like old pipes and ventilation systems (common in older buildings) and can travel right through walls.

The study suggests our brains may be wired to react to these sounds as a warning sign, kind of like animals sensing danger.

So, that "haunted" feeling could just be your body responding to invisible vibrations, not something supernatural.

These findings could even influence how future buildings are designed to keep spaces feeling comfortable (and a little less spooky).