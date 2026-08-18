macOS Tahoe 26.7 teases Apple iPhones Macs iPads AirPods
The latest macOS Tahoe 26.7 update has spilled some hints about what Apple's cooking up next: think new iPhones, Macs, iPads, AirPods, and smart home gear.
MacRumors spotted clues suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and a foldable iPhone Ultra could drop in September.
Updates to Macs and an OLED iPad mini are also in the mix, though their release dates aren't locked in yet.
Hidden codes hint at Apple hardware
Hidden product codes point to a 14-inch MacBook Pro that could get an M6 chip later this year (J804), fresh iMacs (J833/J834), and an iPad mini that could feature an OLED display and an A19 Pro chip (J510/J511).
There's buzz about AirPods with cameras (B790) and even a new home hub (J490/J491).
The code also hints at refreshed Beats headphones, an updated HomePod mini, and other mystery devices.
Looks like Apple's got a packed pipeline ahead.