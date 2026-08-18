macOS Tahoe 26.7 teases Apple iPhones Macs iPads AirPods

Hidden product codes point to a 14-inch MacBook Pro that could get an M6 chip later this year (J804), fresh iMacs (J833/J834), and an iPad mini that could feature an OLED display and an A19 Pro chip (J510/J511).

There's buzz about AirPods with cameras (B790) and even a new home hub (J490/J491).

The code also hints at refreshed Beats headphones, an updated HomePod mini, and other mystery devices.

Looks like Apple's got a packed pipeline ahead.