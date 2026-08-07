'Made by Google' event Aug 12 spotlights Pixel 11 lineup

The phones get a bump with the Tensor G6 chip, improved cameras, and more storage (but no more budget-friendly 128GB version: the base now starts at $899).

Google's also teasing the Pixel Watch 5 with a bigger battery and faster chip, a new Bluetooth tracker for Find Hub fans, and maybe even updates on its Android XR smart glasses.

Plus: keep an eye out for hints about a "Googlebook" laptop that blends Chrome OS with Android.