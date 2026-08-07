'Made by Google' event Aug 12 spotlights Pixel 11 lineup
Technology
Google's big "Made by Google" event is set for August 12, 2026, streaming live on YouTube at 3pm PST.
The spotlight will be on the new Pixel 11 lineup: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Pixel hardware updates and teases
The phones get a bump with the Tensor G6 chip, improved cameras, and more storage (but no more budget-friendly 128GB version: the base now starts at $899).
Google's also teasing the Pixel Watch 5 with a bigger battery and faster chip, a new Bluetooth tracker for Find Hub fans, and maybe even updates on its Android XR smart glasses.
Plus: keep an eye out for hints about a "Googlebook" laptop that blends Chrome OS with Android.