Madras HC uses AI tool to sort huge case documents
The Madras High Court decided to seek the assistance of an AI tool called Superlaw Courts to help sort through massive stacks of documents in a big commercial case.
This move is a first for the Madras High Court and shows how tech is starting to change even the most traditional spaces.
How Superlaw courts works
Superlaw Courts takes scanned files, turns them into searchable text, groups similar stuff together, identifies duplicates and maintains a consistent internal order, and organizes everything neatly.
When someone searches for info, it quickly finds and rephrases the right bits—always making sure you can trace them back to the original source.
Justice gave the go-ahead after a demo
Justice N. Anand Venkatesh gave the green light after seeing a demo with both sides on board.
With a draft order coming soon and another hearing set for February 12, 2026, this could make court cases faster and less overwhelming—maybe even setting the stage for more tech upgrades in Indian courts.