Maharashtra to invest ₹11.26 cr in Sarvam AI rollout
Technology
Maharashtra is investing ₹11.26 crore over two years to bring Sarvam AI's technology into state departments.
The plan kicks off with Indus, an AI workspace that will help around 2,500 state government users draft files, answer RTI questions, and work across 22 languages, all while keeping government data safe.
MahaAI to add Samvaad Saaras Bulbul
Alongside Indus, features like Samvaad (for voice and WhatsApp outreach) and speech tools Saaras and Bulbul will be added through the MahaAI platform.
There's a pilot for tuberculosis awareness using Samvaad, costing ₹6 lakh to develop, plus usage fees.
The Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department will bear the expenditure as part of Maharashtra's push to use technology for better public services.