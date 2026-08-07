Maharashtra to invest ₹11.26 cr in Sarvam AI rollout

Alongside Indus, features like Samvaad (for voice and WhatsApp outreach) and speech tools Saaras and Bulbul will be added through the MahaAI platform.

There's a pilot for tuberculosis awareness using Samvaad, costing ₹6 lakh to develop, plus usage fees.

The Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department will bear the expenditure as part of Maharashtra's push to use technology for better public services.