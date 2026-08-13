MAHE and Microsoft open AI labs at 5 constituent campuses
MAHE is teaming up with Microsoft to open AI-focused labs at five MAHE constituent units, aiming to level up digital learning and spark innovation.
These labs will be set up at TA Pai Management Institute (Manipal and Bengaluru), Manipal School of Commerce and Economics, Manipal, Manipal Institute of Commerce, Finance and Economics, Bengaluru, and Manipal Law School in Bengaluru.
MAHE labs boost research collaboration
The new labs will give students hands-on access to advanced tech, making learning more practical and collaborative.
MAHE leaders say the labs will strengthen opportunities for experiential learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, research, and innovation.
Raj Kamal Singhal, CEO of Hitachi Systems India, says, "The convergence of technology, education, and industry is essential to building the workforce and solutions needed for a rapidly evolving digital economy."