MAHE collaborates with OpenAI to integrate AI across courses
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is partnering with OpenAI and five other top Indian institutes to roll out AI tools across their courses and research.
This move is set to impact over one lakh students, staff, and faculty over time, weaving AI into everything from health sciences to law and social sciences.
From personalized learning to research innovation
MAHE plans to use AI for personalized learning and smarter curriculum planning. Faculty will get new tools for research innovation.
As Vice Chancellor Lt Gen Dr M D Venkatesh put it, the collaboration aims to embed AI as a "transformative enabler across teaching, research, and administration"—so expect more tech-driven learning experiences on campus.
A collective campus revolution
Other big names like IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, AIIMS New Delhi, UPES, and Pearl Academy are also on board—each bringing their own spin on how students can use AI in engineering, business, medicine, design, and more.
This partnership means Indian campuses are getting ready for a future where AI skills really matter.