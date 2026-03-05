MAHE sets up India's 1st quantum hub in Bengaluru

The facility will commence operations with a 25-qubit open-architecture system. It's built to support everything from beginner training platforms to large-scale, industrial-grade setups—making it a playground for serious quantum research.

MAHE aims to train 100 certified quantum engineers

MAHE wants to train 100 certified quantum engineers. The hub also has partnerships that include C-DAC.

Startups, students, and industry folks can all get involved—it's set up as India's go-to spot for testing and validating new quantum tech.