MAHE sets up India's 1st quantum hub in Bengaluru
MAHE formally instituted Quantum-Hub@MAHE at its Bengaluru campus, investing ₹25 crore to boost India's quantum tech game.
This new center is part of the National Quantum Mission and brings C-DAC's homegrown Qniverse quantum software onboard for research and training.
The facility will commence operations with a 25-qubit open-architecture system.
It's built to support everything from beginner training platforms to large-scale, industrial-grade setups—making it a playground for serious quantum research.
MAHE wants to train 100 certified quantum engineers. The hub also has partnerships that include C-DAC.
Startups, students, and industry folks can all get involved—it's set up as India's go-to spot for testing and validating new quantum tech.