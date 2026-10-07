Major Gemini AI bug CVE-2026-0628 affects Google Chrome before 143.0.7499.192

Attackers could use this bug to sneak into your webcam, microphone, or files through malicious extensions, definitely not something you want.

Google rolled out a fix in January 2026 for Windows, macOS, and Linux. So if you haven't updated your browser yet, now's the time, just hit that update alert next to your address bar.

Also, a good reminder: always keep your browser fresh and be picky about which extensions you install.