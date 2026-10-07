Major Gemini AI bug CVE-2026-0628 affects Google Chrome before 143.0.7499.192
Technology
Heads up, Chrome users: a major security bug was found in the Gemini AI tool built into Google Chrome.
This flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-0628 and reported by senior principal security researcher Gal Weizman from Palo Alto Networks's Unit 42 team, affects anyone using Chrome versions before 143.0.7499.192.
Google issued January 2026 Chrome fix
Attackers could use this bug to sneak into your webcam, microphone, or files through malicious extensions, definitely not something you want.
Google rolled out a fix in January 2026 for Windows, macOS, and Linux. So if you haven't updated your browser yet, now's the time, just hit that update alert next to your address bar.
Also, a good reminder: always keep your browser fresh and be picky about which extensions you install.