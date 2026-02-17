Major ocean system could collapse within decades: Study Technology Feb 17, 2026

A major ocean system called the AMOC—the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, of which the Gulf Stream is one element—that helps control weather in Europe and North America—is now at its weakest in over 1,600 years.

New research warns it's closer to a tipping point than we thought, with global warming and rising sea levels contributing to the decline.

While scientists used to think a collapse wouldn't happen before 2100, this new study says big changes could hit within decades if emissions keep climbing.