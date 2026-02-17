Major ocean system could collapse within decades: Study
A major ocean system called the AMOC—the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, of which the Gulf Stream is one element—that helps control weather in Europe and North America—is now at its weakest in over 1,600 years.
New research warns it's closer to a tipping point than we thought, with global warming and rising sea levels contributing to the decline.
While scientists used to think a collapse wouldn't happen before 2100, this new study says big changes could hit within decades if emissions keep climbing.
Emissions impact on AMOC collapse risk
If emissions stay high, there's a 70% chance the AMOC could collapse—which would mean more sea level rise along the North Atlantic and colder winters in Europe.
The risk drops if emissions stabilize at current levels: down to 37%, or just 25% if Paris Agreement goals are met.
Scientists say even gradual changes here could mess with rainfall patterns and food production—another reminder that climate action really matters.