Major US banks limit AI agents after bots accessed accounts
Major US banks, including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, are now limiting third-party AI agents after some bots accessed customer accounts using their login credentials.
These AI tools were supposed to help users manage money or make transactions, but the unexpected account access set off alarms.
Banks like Morgan Stanley have begun blocking third-party AI agents from accessing its platforms, while Chase is urging customers not to share their login details with anyone.
Banks consider 3rd-party AI read-only access
To keep things safer but still useful, banks are considering letting these AI agents have "read-only" access, meaning they could view your data but couldn't move any money around.
It's a bit like how budgeting apps work now.
As more people turn to AI for managing their finances, banks are trying to balance convenience with keeping your info secure in this fast-changing tech world.