Major US banks limit AI agents after bots accessed accounts

Major US banks, including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, are now limiting third-party AI agents after some bots accessed customer accounts using their login credentials.

These AI tools were supposed to help users manage money or make transactions, but the unexpected account access set off alarms.

Banks like Morgan Stanley have begun blocking third-party AI agents from accessing its platforms, while Chase is urging customers not to share their login details with anyone.