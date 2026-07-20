Major US report finds human-driven warming intensifies extreme weather
Technology
A major US science report just confirmed what many have suspected: human-driven climate change is directly fueling more intense heat waves, heavy rainfall, wildfires, and flooding.
As the US faces these disasters right now, the experts say rising global temperatures are a big reason things are getting so intense.
Attribution science could enable fossil-fuel litigation
Scientists are using "attribution science" to link specific weather events to climate change, helping governments and businesses manage risks.
This research could even hold fossil-fuel companies accountable in court for their role in global warming.
On top of that, Bloomberg Intelligence warns that extreme weather could cost the world up to $20 trillion over the next decade.