Malappuram scientist wins prestigious European Commission fellowship
Saranya J.S. from Tanur, Malappuram, just scored the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellowship from the European Commission—a big deal in science circles.
For the next two years, she'll be in France studying how Indian Ocean warming patterns and climate modes influence surface and subsurface marine heatwaves, using climate model evaluation and high-resolution simulations.
Saranya's research will happen at IRD/LOCEAN-IPSL with a stint at Mercator Ocean International.
She finished her Ph.D. at Seoul National University last year, after earlier stints at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and Kerala Agricultural University.
Right now, she's a postdoc fellow in Seoul—proof that hard work (and a love for oceans) can really take you places!