Malappuram scientist wins prestigious European Commission fellowship

Saranya's research will happen at IRD/LOCEAN-IPSL with a stint at Mercator Ocean International.

She finished her Ph.D. at Seoul National University last year, after earlier stints at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and Kerala Agricultural University.

Right now, she's a postdoc fellow in Seoul—proof that hard work (and a love for oceans) can really take you places!