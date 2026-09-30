Malformed payload in Google Firebase crashed thousands of iPhone apps
Technology
Thousands of iPhone apps suddenly crashed last night thanks to a glitch in Google's Firebase service, which many apps use for analytics.
The problem was caused by an incorrectly formatted payload received by the SDK, making it impossible to open affected apps.
The good news? Google fixed everything quickly: no action was needed from users or developers.
Google fixed outage by 7:52pm.
The outage started at 5:41pm PDT on September 28, 2026, and Google rolled out a fix by 7:52pm the same evening.
Some people might have noticed lingering issues for a few extra hours because of caching, but everything was expected to be back to normal before midnight.