A major security bug was found in Google Chrome's Gemini AI feature, making it possible for hackers to sneak into your private data.

Disclosed by senior principal security researcher Gal Weizman from Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 team, this flaw let a malicious browser extension hijack Gemini, and the AI assistant may then take action without permission, including granting a cybercriminal access to webcams and microphones, taking screenshots, and accessing local files and directories; definitely not ideal for anyone who values privacy.