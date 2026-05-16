Residents will have to complete a free course first

Malta to offer 1-year ChatGPT Plus subscription for free

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:12 pm May 16, 202606:12 pm

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Malta is set to become the first country in the world to provide its residents with a free year-long subscription of ChatGPT Plus. The initiative, announced by US-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI, comes after Maltese residents complete a free course on how to use AI. The program will kick off this month and will be gradually expanded as more people complete the training.