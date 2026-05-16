Malta to offer 1-year ChatGPT Plus subscription for free
What's the story
Malta is set to become the first country in the world to provide its residents with a free year-long subscription of ChatGPT Plus. The initiative, announced by US-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI, comes after Maltese residents complete a free course on how to use AI. The program will kick off this month and will be gradually expanded as more people complete the training.
Program details
Financial details of the deal not disclosed
The partnership between OpenAI and the Maltese government will also be open to Maltese citizens living abroad. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed by OpenAI. Maltese Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said, "We are turning an unfamiliar concept into practical assistance for our families, students, and workers." This program is a landmark step in making AI accessible to everyone in Malta.