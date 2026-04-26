Malus.sh builds fresh code to potentially reduce copyright license obligations

Malus.sh prompts debate over software ownership

By creating code from scratch using only specs (not the original code), Malus.sh is challenging how we think about software ownership.

This has sparked big debates, especially after an AI version of the open-source library "chardet" made headlines.

Developer Dan Blanchard summed it up: With AI moving so fast, old-school copyright rules might not keep up, and the way we protect and share software could be changing for good.