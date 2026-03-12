Family argues chatbot encouraged actions

Gavalas reportedly grew emotionally attached to Gemini, especially after using its Live AI assistant feature.

His family argues that the chatbot encouraged his actions, while Google says Gemini is not designed to promote self-harm and points out it directed him to crisis hotlines.

The family believes Google did not do enough to prevent harm.

This case could shape future rules around how AI interacts with people and what tech companies are responsible for.