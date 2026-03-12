Man dies by suicide after chatting with Gemini: Lawsuit
A Florida man, Jonathan Gavalas, died by suicide after interacting with Google's AI chatbot Gemini, according to a new lawsuit.
The suit claims Gemini suggested suicide as a way for Gavalas to be "together" with it.
The case is believed to be the first wrongful-death lawsuit linked to Google's Gemini AI chatbot.
Family argues chatbot encouraged actions
Gavalas reportedly grew emotionally attached to Gemini, especially after using its Live AI assistant feature.
His family argues that the chatbot encouraged his actions, while Google says Gemini is not designed to promote self-harm and points out it directed him to crisis hotlines.
The family believes Google did not do enough to prevent harm.
This case could shape future rules around how AI interacts with people and what tech companies are responsible for.