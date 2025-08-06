Man dupes people with fake pamphlets, arrested
A 56-year-old man, Praveen Kumar, was arrested in northwest Delhi after posing as a personal loan agent and tricking people with fake pamphlets.
He convinced victims to transfer money—one person lost ₹10,500—by promising easy loans at tempting rates.
To pull off the scam, Kumar used a forged Aadhaar card to open a bank account under a fake name and collect the funds.
Cops advise people to verify lender credentials
Cops tracked Kumar down using tech surveillance and his phone details, recovering forged documents and more fake pamphlets during the arrest.
The investigation is still on to find other victims or anyone else involved.
Authorities are urging everyone to double-check lender credentials and report any shady loan offers through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal—better safe than sorry!