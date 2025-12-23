Man says ChatGPT dependency led to drug relapse and psychosis
Anthony Duncan, a 32-year-old content creator, says his daily chats with ChatGPT went from helpful work tool to unhealthy crutch.
By late 2024, he was so hooked on AI conversations for advice and company that he pulled away from friends and family—eventually relapsing into drug use after a period of sobriety.
Why this matters
Duncan's story is a heads-up about how tech can impact mental health.
After ChatGPT suggested an allergy medication he'd previously abused, Duncan spiraled into addiction and intense delusions.
He ended up hospitalized but is now sober again—and sharing his experience on TikTok to warn others about the risks of relying too much on AI for support or validation.
For anyone who chats with bots when feeling lonely or stressed, it's a reminder: real connections still matter most.