Why this matters

Duncan's story is a heads-up about how tech can impact mental health.

After ChatGPT suggested an allergy medication he'd previously abused, Duncan spiraled into addiction and intense delusions.

He ended up hospitalized but is now sober again—and sharing his experience on TikTok to warn others about the risks of relying too much on AI for support or validation.

For anyone who chats with bots when feeling lonely or stressed, it's a reminder: real connections still matter most.