First-in-the-world: Chinese doctors make double-thigh amputee walk again
What's the story
In a groundbreaking medical achievement, surgeons in China have successfully enabled a man to walk again after both his legs were amputated at the thigh. The unprecedented procedure, known as double-thigh replantation, was carried out at an orthopedic hospital in eastern China. The patient had lost both his thighs in a tragic industrial accident on December 2, 2024.
Unique procedure
Association confirmed the success of this unique procedure
The Jiangsu Trauma and Treatment Association, a local hospital network, confirmed the success of this unique procedure.
They said while single-thigh replantations have been successful in the past, there are no documented cases of complete bilateral thigh reattachment with successful ambulation.
"The success of this case demonstrates that China's microsurgical trauma expertise has reached a world-leading level," the association said.
Surgical details
The surgery was performed by a team of over 20
The complex surgery was performed by a team of over 20 medical professionals at Suzhou Ruihua Orthopaedic Hospital.
They used microsurgical techniques to reconstruct and reconnect blood vessels, nerves, bones, and muscles.
The patient underwent several procedures before entering an intensive post-operative recovery phase that lasted nearly 20 months.
Now, he can walk indoors with a frame and perform most daily tasks independently.
Rehabilitation progress
Patient developed localized skin necrosis post-surgery
Three months after the surgery, the patient was able to move his legs. Once he regained sensation in his lower limbs up to mid-calf, he was discharged for rehabilitation.
However, it's still early to predict when he might be able to walk unaided.
The recovery process wasn't without challenges as the patient developed localized skin necrosis post-surgery and had flap reconstruction surgeries.