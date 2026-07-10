Mana Jampala, 12, built Voxa AI assistant for small businesses

Jampala received 1517 Medici project funding

Mana taught herself Python at nine and sharpened her skills in coding camps.

She earned recognition at a university science competition in India and even received funding from the 1517 Medici Project for young innovators.

While some doubted her because of her age, Mana focused on building connections through referrals and online communities.

Since launching last November, Voxa has managed hundreds of calls; now Mana is working to land her first paying client and keep improving what Voxa can do for small businesses.