Mana Jampala, 12, of Kelowna launches Voxa AI receptionist startup Technology Jul 12, 2026

Mana Jampala, 12, of Kelowna, British Columbia, has started her own AI company, Voxa.

She came up with the idea after noticing problems at her father's workplace and created an AI receptionist that answers customer calls any time of day.

Businesses in Canada, India, and Cambodia are already using it to reduce missed calls and keep things running smoothly.