Mana Jampala, 12, of Kelowna launches Voxa AI receptionist startup
Technology
Mana Jampala, 12, of Kelowna, British Columbia, has started her own AI company, Voxa.
She came up with the idea after noticing problems at her father's workplace and created an AI receptionist that answers customer calls any time of day.
Businesses in Canada, India, and Cambodia are already using it to reduce missed calls and keep things running smoothly.
Self-taught coder built Voxa assistant
Mana began learning tech through Scratch camps and taught herself Python at nine. By age 11, she was building AI tools.
Voxa's assistant can book appointments, take restaurant orders, send follow-up messages, and make call summaries, helping restaurants and pharmacies avoid lost revenue from missed calls or overloaded staff.