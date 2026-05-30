Manish Gupta at Mumbai Tech Week urges India-centric language-based AI
At Mumbai Tech Week, Manish Gupta from Google DeepMind made a strong case for AI that actually understands India's mix of languages and cultures, not just tech built for Silicon Valley.
He believes voice- and language-based AI can really change daily life here, saying, AI has the potential to transform industries and everyday life in India through voice- and language-based solutions that are contextual to our needs.
Manish Gupta: Indian datasets not translations
Gupta pointed out that building useful AI for India means tackling big challenges, like creating datasets for many Indian languages (think Project Vaani).
He also warned that just translating English answers into local languages isn't enough; real impact comes from AI that gets cultural nuances and works smoothly across regions.