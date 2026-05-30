Manish Gupta at Mumbai Tech Week urges India-centric language-based AI Technology May 30, 2026

At Mumbai Tech Week, Manish Gupta from Google DeepMind made a strong case for AI that actually understands India's mix of languages and cultures, not just tech built for Silicon Valley.

He believes voice- and language-based AI can really change daily life here, saying, AI has the potential to transform industries and everyday life in India through voice- and language-based solutions that are contextual to our needs.