Manupatra's new AI tool makes legal research way easier

Manupatra just dropped its latest innovation: Manupatra AI Search. This tool uses smart AI to find legal info without needing exact keywords, making research less of a headache. It launched in New Delhi recently and is open for free trials and live demos.

What makes it cool? Manupatra AI Search runs on language models trained with decades of Indian legal data.

You can type questions in plain English, and it'll autocorrect common mistakes (like misspelling POCSO), spot key judgments, flag outdated rulings, and summarize cases—so you spend less time digging through documents.

How does it actually work? Instead of just matching words, the tool understands legal ideas—like connecting "right to privacy" straight to Article 21—even if you don't know the technical terms.

It backs up answers with real citations and cross-references so you know where info comes from (and avoids those wild AI hallucinations).