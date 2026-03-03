MapMyCrop raises $1.8 million to help more farmers worldwide

MapMyCrop, a startup using satellites and AI to help farmers, just raised $1.8 million from global investors. With this new funding, they're aiming to double their reach—from 3 million to 6 million farmers worldwide.

How it works The company uses over 2,000 AI models and data from more than 10 satellite constellations to monitor crops in real time.

Farmers get high-res images and instant alerts about crop health or diseases—no extra gadgets needed, just WhatsApp advice if they want it.

Impressive results MapMyCrop is already working with 6.2 million farmers across 120 countries and over 250 crop types.

They say their tech has helped boost yields by up to 30%, cut costs by 40%, and save about 20% on water use—plus, it's accurate at mapping fields too.