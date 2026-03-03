MapMyCrop raises $1.8 million to help more farmers worldwide
MapMyCrop, a startup using satellites and AI to help farmers, just raised $1.8 million from global investors.
With this new funding, they're aiming to double their reach—from 3 million to 6 million farmers worldwide.
How it works
The company uses over 2,000 AI models and data from more than 10 satellite constellations to monitor crops in real time.
Farmers get high-res images and instant alerts about crop health or diseases—no extra gadgets needed, just WhatsApp advice if they want it.
Impressive results
MapMyCrop is already working with 6.2 million farmers across 120 countries and over 250 crop types.
They say their tech has helped boost yields by up to 30%, cut costs by 40%, and save about 20% on water use—plus, it's accurate at mapping fields too.
Success stories
In one pilot project in Baramati, their system reportedly increased sugarcane yields from 70 to 120 tons per acre in one variety (71% increase) and by more than 40% in other varieties.
Big names like PepsiCo and Unilever are already using their services.