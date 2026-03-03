Mapping the mind: IIT Madras's 3D brain atlas
IIT Madras has unveiled DHARANI, a super-detailed 3D map of the developing human brain, made from over 5,000 ultra-thin slices of fetal brains aged 14-24 weeks.
It's now the largest and most accessible resource for anyone curious about how our brains start to take shape.
The project could help researchers understand mental health and fetal medicine
The team used cutting-edge imaging to reconstruct these brains in high-res 3D for a fraction of what similar projects cost.
Researchers from India and abroad teamed up to spot key changes in brain structure, like shrinking ventricles and the emergence and progression of cortical folds across 14-24 gestational weeks.
Their work could be a game-changer for understanding conditions like autism and cerebral palsy, opening doors for better research into mental health and fetal medicine.