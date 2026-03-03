Mapping the mind: IIT Madras's 3D brain atlas

The project could help researchers understand mental health and fetal medicine

The team used cutting-edge imaging to reconstruct these brains in high-res 3D for a fraction of what similar projects cost.

Researchers from India and abroad teamed up to spot key changes in brain structure, like shrinking ventricles and the emergence and progression of cortical folds across 14-24 gestational weeks.

Their work could be a game-changer for understanding conditions like autism and cerebral palsy, opening doors for better research into mental health and fetal medicine.