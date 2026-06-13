'Red-tape monsters': Marc Andreessen slams US halt to Mythos access
What's the story
Marc Andreessen, the co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, has weighed in on the heated debate over artificial intelligence (AI) regulation. His comments come after the US government ordered a halt to access to Anthropic's advanced AI models due to national security concerns. Andreessen sees stringent regulations as "red-tape monsters" that stifle innovation and place undue burdens on start-ups.
Regulation views
Andreessen's contrasting views on AI regulation
Andreessen has shared two contrasting views on AI regulation. One sees it as excessive intervention, with stringent rules viewed as "red-tape monsters" that could stifle innovation and burden start-ups with compliance requirements. This view also suggests such regulations could restrict the development and deployment of advanced AI systems. The other view sees regulation as a system of oversight involving governance processes, compliance frameworks, and institutional controls around AI deployment.
Firm position
Firm stand against excessive regulation
Despite the contrasting views, Andreessen has taken a firm stand against excessive regulation. He believes such measures could hurt the economic prospects of technology builders and disrupt start-ups' operations. He sees this system as one that could slow down technological progress and reduce competitiveness. "This is my stand. I will not retreat from it. I will not compromise upon it," he said in defense of his position on AI regulation.
International impact
US halt to AI access, global push for self-reliance
The US and European governments have been mulling stricter regulations for advanced AI systems over safety, misuse, and national security concerns. Andreessen highlighted the delicate balance between innovation and control in this context. He stressed how the same regulatory measures could be seen as either constraints or safeguards. The suspension of Anthropic models has also sparked a major push for self-reliance in AI within India Inc., with tech leaders, investors, and developers calling it a watershed moment.