Marc Andreessen told Joe Rogan AI coding agents outperform programmers
Technology
Marc Andreessen, a well-known venture capitalist, recently told Joe Rogan that AI coding agents are now beating human programmers in reliability and adaptability.
Unlike people, these bots don't get tired or frustrated; they just keep working.
As Andreessen put it, "The bots never get frustrated with you. Never ever gets drunk, never gets sick, never gets high." making them pretty much the ideal workers for tech companies.
Silicon Valley developers use 20 bots
Andreessen shared that developers in Silicon Valley are already using around 20 bots at once, each performing as well as top human coders.
He also warned this shift isn't stopping at software; professions like writing, law, and medicine could see similar changes thanks to AI.