Marc Andreessen told Joe Rogan AI coding agents outperform programmers Technology May 28, 2026

Marc Andreessen, a well-known venture capitalist, recently told Joe Rogan that AI coding agents are now beating human programmers in reliability and adaptability.

Unlike people, these bots don't get tired or frustrated; they just keep working.

As Andreessen put it, "The bots never get frustrated with you. Never ever gets drunk, never gets sick, never gets high." making them pretty much the ideal workers for tech companies.